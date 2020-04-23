25 test positive for coronavirus at Prestage Foods in Wright County

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa – Wright County Public Health (WCPH) says it has completed coronavirus testing of the employees at the Prestage Foods processing plant.

With the help of the Iowa Specialty Hospital Clarion and Belmond Campus, 867 workers have now been tested. WCPH says the state hygienic lab returned 842 negative tests and 25 positive tests. The breakdown by county where the coronavirus-infected employees live is:

1 in Wright County.

3 in Hamilton County.

1 in Webster County.

2 in Humboldt County.

18 in Black Hawk County.

“This had the potential to be so much more of a negative effect to our region, if not for the proactiveness of Prestage,” says Karl Helgevold, Wright County Board of Supervisors. “Their willingness to come forward with a concern that a small group of employees were commuting from Blackhawk County shows the character of this family owned company. The teamwork started with the swift response of Governor Reynolds on our request for the COVID-19 tests, the professionalism of our Public Health Department and Iowa Specialty Hospitals experienced and capable staff working together is such a valuable asset to our county.”

“This situation was not the result of an outbreak, but surveillance of potential COVID-19 activities in our area,” says Sandy McGrath, Wright County Epidemiologist. “I am still very pleased that this is still not an outbreak. We need to keep in mind that all of the individuals tested were asymptomatic (none showed any signs). It is imperative to keep up good practices of social distancing, hand washing, wearing face coverings and follow IDPH guidelines.”