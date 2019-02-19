MASON CITY, Iowa - More than two years after a burglary at a car wash, an arrest has been made.
Lee Shaffer, 33, of Dubuque, is being held on $9,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail and is facing charges for third-degree burglary, attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools.
Shaffer is accused of prying open a door with a crowbar at Westside Carwash on Jan. 15 of 2017. A witness observed a red Blazer leaving the area and interrupted the burglary, according to court documents.
Shaffer and the Blazer were also identified by surveillance video at another car wash. He was arrested in Wisconsin committing a burglary in the same vehicle.
Related Content
- 25 months after alleged crime, man charged with burglarizing Mason City car wash
- Police: Burglary at Mason City car wash under investigation
- Mason City man accused of sex crime
- Man charged with willful injury after alleged Mason City assault
- Long time full-service gas station and car wash in Mason City will soon close
- Mason City man charged with stealing snowmobiles
- Mason City man charged with a stabbing
- Mason City man facing felony theft charge
- Federal drug charges against Mason City man
- Mason City man wanted for months turns himself in
Scroll for more content...