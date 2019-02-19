Clear
25 months after alleged crime, man charged with burglarizing Mason City car wash

Lee Shaffer

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 9:52 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - More than two years after a burglary at a car wash, an arrest has been made.
Lee Shaffer, 33, of Dubuque, is being held on $9,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail and is facing charges for third-degree burglary, attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools.
Shaffer is accused of prying open a door with a crowbar at Westside Carwash on Jan. 15 of 2017. A witness observed a red Blazer leaving the area and interrupted the burglary, according to court documents.
Shaffer and the Blazer were also identified by surveillance video at another car wash. He was arrested in Wisconsin committing a burglary in the same vehicle.

