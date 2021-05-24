2.5 million in Minnesota are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 2.5 million Minnesotans have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Governor Tim Walz announced Monday that 65% of people 16 and older in the state also have had at least one dose of vaccine as new coronavirus cases in the state have dropped 49% in 14 days.

“Minnesotans know how to take care of each other, and I am deeply grateful for the 2.5 million Minnesotans who have completed their vaccine series to take care of themselves, their loved ones, and their community,” says Governor Walz. “What we’re seeing is simple and clear: the more our vaccination numbers rise, the more our COVID-19 numbers fall – and the more life looks like normal. We’ve made strong progress, but we need everyone who can get vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we can all have the summer we want and be protected from the virus.”

Walz says the state continues to focus vaccine outreach on meeting people where they are and making it as convenient as possible to get a shot. Minnesota’s professional sports franchises are offering a series of on-site vaccination opportunities for fans, the six retrofitted mobile vaccination buses are crossing the state, and all state community vaccination sites are offering walk-in appointments.