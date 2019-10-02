ROCHESTER, Minn. - October is National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month. On Wednesday, PossAbilties held its 24th annual PossAbilities Employment Award Banquet.
The banquet recognizes individuals working hard and growing at their jobs and local businesses that hire people with disabilties.
