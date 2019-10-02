Clear

24th annual PossAbilities Employment Award Banquet

October is National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 6:05 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - October is National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month. On Wednesday, PossAbilties held its 24th annual PossAbilities Employment Award Banquet.

The banquet recognizes individuals working hard and growing at their jobs and local businesses that hire people with disabilties.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Rain will continue for parts of Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coffee with a Cop Day

Image

Fire Department smokes out breast cancer

Image

Rochester Affordable Housing Waiting List

Image

Healthiest State Walk

Image

Possabilities Awards Banquet

Image

Affordable Housing Vouchers

Image

Building a Beloved Community

Image

State lawmakers are touring the Austin Waste Treatment Plant

Image

Rochester Repertory Theatre presents "Miss Holmes"

Image

Walk and Bike to School Day

Community Events