Up to 8 inches of rain in some locations in 24-hour span

The totals are in, and there are some impressive numbers from the last 24 hours.

Rochester received between 4-8 inches of rain, and Mantorville and Chatfield both eclipsed the four-inch mark.

Mitchell, Howard and Winneshiek Counties in north Iowa received between 1.5-3 inches. Cresco had 2.76 inches, Decorah had 1.78 and Riceville had 1.57.

Mason City and Albert Lea each received just over a half inch of rain.