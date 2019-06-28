Up to 8 inches of rain in some locations in 24-hour span

Photo Gallery 2 Images
The totals are in, and there are some impressive numbers from the last 24 hours.
Rochester received between 4-8 inches of rain, and Mantorville and Chatfield both eclipsed the four-inch mark.
Mitchell, Howard and Winneshiek Counties in north Iowa received between 1.5-3 inches. Cresco had 2.76 inches, Decorah had 1.78 and Riceville had 1.57.
Mason City and Albert Lea each received just over a half inch of rain.
