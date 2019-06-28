Clear
BREAKING NEWS: More than 7 inches of rain close roads, cause flash flooding in SE Minnesota Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Up to 8 inches of rain in some locations in 24-hour span

Southern Minnesota had locations receive nearly 8 inches of rain,

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 11:18 AM

Photo Gallery 2 Images

The totals are in, and there are some impressive numbers from the last 24 hours.

Rochester received between 4-8 inches of rain, and Mantorville and Chatfield both eclipsed the four-inch mark.

Mitchell, Howard and Winneshiek Counties in north Iowa received between 1.5-3 inches. Cresco had 2.76 inches, Decorah had 1.78 and Riceville had 1.57.

Mason City and Albert Lea each received just over a half inch of rain.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking a very hot and muggy weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flooding video: Road washed out in Dodge Co.

Image

Tracking Strong AM Storms and a Hot Weekend

Image

Baller Basics Camp improves fundamentals

Image

Waldorf's Jerome announces retirement

Image

Stand down for veterans

Image

Improvements coming to part of Highway 52

Image

World War II Bomber flights

Image

Trucking company coming to town

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Free rides to VA for Veterans

Community Events