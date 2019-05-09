24-hour rainfall totals eclipse more than an inch in most of viewing area

More than an inch of rain fell in many locations Wednesday into Thursday.

Over an inch and a half was reported in Austin and Rochester.

Mason City, Garner, Charles City and Cresco all received around an inch of rain.

Gusts will near 30 mph from the north once again Thursday, with highs struggling to make it into the 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies will remain into the overnight before some clearing begins to take place.

Like flipping a switch, the sunshine and 60s return for Friday - making for a great end to a busy spring week!

A scattered showers chance still lingers for Saturday's PM hours, but sunshine looks to remain dominant for the majority of the weekend.

Next week, the 70s are back alongside more sun! Allergy sufferers be prepared - plants will be taking full advantage of the drier conditions.

