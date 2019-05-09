Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

24-hour rainfall totals eclipse more than an inch in most of viewing area

More than 1.5 inches was reported in some southern Minnesota locations; around an inch fell in many north Iowa spots.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 11:58 AM

More than an inch of rain fell in many locations Wednesday into Thursday.

Over an inch and a half was reported in Austin and Rochester.

Mason City, Garner, Charles City and Cresco all received around an inch of rain.

Gusts will near 30 mph from the north once again Thursday, with highs struggling to make it into the 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies will remain into the overnight before some clearing begins to take place.

Like flipping a switch, the sunshine and 60s return for Friday - making for a great end to a busy spring week!

A scattered showers chance still lingers for Saturday's PM hours, but sunshine looks to remain dominant for the majority of the weekend.

Next week, the 70s are back alongside more sun! Allergy sufferers be prepared - plants will be taking full advantage of the drier conditions.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking the Return of Sunshine

Image

Southern MN schools honored by as 'Best Schools'

Image

Forest City library on the move

Image

Tracking A Cool & Cloudy Thursday

Image

NC Softball is back into the swing of things

Image

SAW: Danielle Johnson

Image

Responding to sexual abuse

Image

Compensating RPS workers for snow days

Image

Beto O'Rourke makes a campaign stop in Mason City

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Community Events