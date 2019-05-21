After 23 years, Minnesotans still raising money for Kid's Cup

BYRON, Minn.- Tom Torkelson joined the Kid’s Cup tournament 23 years ago, and hasn’t missed even one since.

Every dollar raised at the tournament goes straight toward the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center and Olmsted Medical Center, so all of the money stays local.

Each year, golfers are asked to raise a minimum of $500, but many times golfers go above and beyond. Tom says over the years he’s played, he has raised around $25,000.

He tells KIMT News 3 he doesn’t plan on stopping his tournament streak any time soon.