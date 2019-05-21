Clear
23rd Annual Kid's Cup raises money for children in the community

The Kid's Cup brought in around 100 golfers who were each asked to raise at least $500.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 11:53 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

BYRON, Minn.- For the 23rd year in a row, the Kid’s Cup has brought golfers and community members together all to benefit the children of the community.

This year’s tournament was held at Somerby Golf Club in Byron where around 100 golfers participated in the event. Following a beautiful day on the course, golfers and community members gathered inside for dinner, a live auction, and words from the Bos family who have been impacted by the support from the Kid’s Cup.

Golfers who participated in the tournament were each asked to raise a minimum of $500. All of those donations along with the straight donations made at the auction added up to around $100,000 which will go straight to the Mayo Clinic’s Children’s Center and Olmsted Medical Center.

Tracking a wet and windy Tuesday followed by a warm-up.
