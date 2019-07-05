235 Minnesota drivers spend the Fourth of July behind bars for DWIs

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - In 36 hours, 235 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated in Minnesota. Those drivers spent their Fourth of July behind bars.

"That seems like a lot. I guess that's a good thing. I guess if you're drinking and driving, most definitely you should be taken off the road," says Peter Bowen, who is moving across the country this weekend. He says he tries to avoid encountering drunk drivers on holiday weekends by traveling by day and staying off the road at night.