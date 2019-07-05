OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - In 36 hours, 235 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated in Minnesota. Those drivers spent their Fourth of July behind bars.
"That seems like a lot. I guess that's a good thing. I guess if you're drinking and driving, most definitely you should be taken off the road," says Peter Bowen, who is moving across the country this weekend. He says he tries to avoid encountering drunk drivers on holiday weekends by traveling by day and staying off the road at night.
Related Content
- 235 Minnesota drivers spend the Fourth of July behind bars for DWIs
- Minnesota DNR offers 'Fireworks Free Fourth'
- Thousands arrested for DWI over the holidays in Minnesota
- Minnesota already seeing high number of DWI arrests in 2019
- Drivers being cautioned in Minnesota
- UPDATE: Fourth driver identified in I-35 chain reaction accident
- Transportation taxes, spending take center stage at Minnesota Capitol
- Clear Lake driver in southern Minnesota crash
- Cresco driver in southeastern Minnesota auto accident
- Lake Mills driver in southern Minnesota crash
Scroll for more content...