Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

235 Minnesota drivers spend the Fourth of July behind bars for DWIs

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 235 people were arrested for DWIs in 36 hours.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - In 36 hours, 235 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated in Minnesota. Those drivers spent their Fourth of July behind bars.

"That seems like a lot. I guess that's a good thing. I guess if you're drinking and driving, most definitely you should be taken off the road," says Peter Bowen, who is moving across the country this weekend. He says he tries to avoid encountering drunk drivers on holiday weekends by traveling by day and staying off the road at night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking an active pattern into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Parklet is open for business

Image

Channel One needs help after flooding

Image

Garbage truck law

Image

Banning hairstyle discrimination

Image

Man pinned under truck

Image

Softball highlights: Crestwood and St. Ansgar go 11 innings in marathon game

Image

Skipping work in the summer

Image

Steak challenge

Image

E. Coli Warning at popular North Iowa State Park

Image

Holiday weekend travel costs

Community Events