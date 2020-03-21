23 new Coronavirus cases in Iowa marks largest one-day jump

Health officials in Iowa announced Saturday that there are 23 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 68.
It's the largest one-day jump the state has reported.
The new cases are as follows:
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 23 individuals include:
• Allamakee County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly (81 years or older)
• Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Polk County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Washington County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
