23 new Coronavirus cases in Iowa marks largest one-day jump

Health officials in Iowa announced Saturday that there are 23 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 68.

It's the largest one-day jump the state has reported.

The new cases are as follows:

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 23 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly (81 years or older)

• Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Johnson County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Polk County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Washington County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

