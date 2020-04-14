MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twenty-three people have been charged with violating Minnesota's stay-at-home order aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
In many cases, law enforcement officers added the misdemeanor charge as a secondary offense to another crime. Violating an emergency order is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.
Gov. Tim Walz began issuing executive orders relating to COVID-19 in mid-March, including one which told Minnesotans to stay home except to buy food and other limited reasons.
Among those charged is a Chaska man who allegedly arrived at a Roseville hotel to meet a prostitute he met online. Another involved a suspected drunken driver whose truck got stuck in a construction zone in Pine City. He fled on foot and tried to hide in a shed.
Walz and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety have encouraged education over enforcement of the order.
Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
Related Content
- 23 charged with violating Minnesota's stay-at-home order
- Citations could be issued during Minnesota's stay-at-home order
- Mayo supports 'Stay at Home' order
- Stay at home order underway in Minnesota: Here's what it means
- With Minnesota's stay at home order in place, what does it mean for law enforcement?
- Minnesota golf courses remain closed under stay-at-home order, could open later this year
- Minnesota Gov. Walz: Decision on possibly extending stay-at-home order will come next week
- Minnesota Gov. Walz extends stay-at-home order through May 4
- Gov. Walz orders Minnesotans to stay home for 2 weeks
- Minnesotans ordered to stay home, and here's what it means