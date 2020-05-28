225 care packages delivered to Boys and Girls Club of Rochester children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Staff from Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, Buick GMC of Rochester, and Nissan of Rochester departed from the club Wednesday afternoon to deliver 225 care packages to Rochester youth.

The effort was a collaboration between Minnesota Corrugated Box, Sam’s Club, and Boys & Girls Club of Rochester and was completely underwritten by Buick GMC of Rochester and Nissan of Rochester.

"This whole experience is affecting people so many different ways and so many different families in different ways and the kids that we serve are getting the brunt of a lot of this and we're just grateful for our community for stepping up," says Boys and Girls Club of Rochester CEO Chad Campbell.

This is the first time staff have seen kids since the club had to close due to the pandemic, so they were excited to say hello from a distance.

The club is planning to announce a reopening shortly, although it will be under restrictions and not able to accommodate as many children as usual.