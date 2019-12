22 people sleep at Salvation Army warming center, more expected Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the second night in a row, the Rochester Salvation Army warming center is open for the night. Monday night was the first night it was open this winter. 22 stayed Monday and even more are expected on Tuesday.

It opens up at 8 PM Tuesday night.

"This is lifesaving," says Charlie Coleman, who slept at the warming center last night and plans to do so again tonight.

People sleeping in the warming center can also have a bowl of soup. People are also welcome to stay for the Salvation Army's daily breakfasts and lunches.