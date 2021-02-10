More than 22% of Olmsted County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As of today, more than 22% of Olmsted County residents have received at least one dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. Across the state, more than 10% of Minnesotans are at least partially vaccinated.

For the amount of vaccines Olmsted County Public Health receives each week, the Minnesota Department of Health wants 90% of doses to be administered within three days, and 100% within seven days.

OCPH is just below that mark, sitting at about 88% at the three day target and less than 90% at the seven day target. Public Health tells KIMT there's a few reasons they may be falling short, such as the fact that the MDH data goes back to December when Olmsted County first began vaccinations. At that time, a 72-hour parameter was not in place.There's also technology factors such as data lags and making sure people are getting registered for their appointments.

"I'm confident that the information where we're missing that mark right now is really due to those initial doses of vaccine we received where we had very small targeted populations and a little bit more timeframes at least to meet and get those vaccinations out," says Amy Evans, OCPH emergency preparedness coordinator.

As of Wednesday, roughly one third of people in Olmsted County age 65 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.