22 more coronavirus deaths in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials confirmed 531 new cases of the coronavirus and 22 additional deaths, although there are more indications that the virus could be hitting a plateau in the state.

The number of hospitalizations reported Saturday fell from 478 to 473 and the number of people in intensive care units dropped from 220 to 206. Health experts say hospital counts are a key factor in tracking COVID-19.

Governor Tim Walz on Friday announced that some restrictions would be eased next week, including limited resumption of business for indoor restaurants, swimming pools, movie theaters and fitness clubs.