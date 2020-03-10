Clear
Governor: 22 Iowans were on quarantined cruise ship in Northern California

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds at NIACC

18 being flown home to stay in isolation.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 3:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say 22 Iowans are among the thousands of passengers and crew who were quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Northern California, and most of them are preparing to return home.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that 18 of the Iowans will be flown home on a government-chartered plane and kept in isolation in their homes. None of them have shown symptoms of the COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but they will be screened before and after the flight.

At least 21 of the roughly 3,500 passengers and crew on the Grand Princess cruise have tested positive for the disease.

