Where is Rochester losing money?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The city of Rochester has lost money in the public transit system, Rochester International Airport and in recreation. The airport did get grant money from the CARES Act. Rymer doesn't have hard figures on how much money the city is losing - but he is eager to make up for the losses.

"Making sure that the various different materials and supplies and contractual services we have, limiting the use of those unless absolutely necessary, looking at eliminating the number of part-time teammates that we have," Rymer said.

Rymer is aiming to finalize the city budget by mid to late July.