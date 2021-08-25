2021 saw record-breaking livestock sales at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – 2021 was a year of record-breaking livestock sales at the Iowa State Fair.

Organizers say the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement (IFAA) raised a record of $443,500 for the 16 exhibitors of 4-H and FFA Grand and Reserve Champion livestock in the Sale of Champions Saturday.

The Grand Champion 4-H Market Steer stole the show with an all-time record for all species at $100,000. The Grand Champion 4-H Market Heifer also broke a record price at $40,000. The Reserve Grand Champion Market Heifer brought in a record price of $42,000 and the Grand Champion FFA Market Lamb also set a record selling for $18,500.

The IFAA awarded $184,350 in scholarships as well as performance and carcass awards in the amount of $23,150 presented prior to the Sale, for a total $651,000 for young livestock exhibitors. Each participant in the sale takes home a check for 75 percent of the animal's sale price while the IFAA keeps 25 percent to fund the scholarship program and cover Sale expenses.