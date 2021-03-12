Clear

2021 looking even deadlier on Minnesota roads than 2020

Traffic deaths and instances of extreme speeding up to start the year.

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 10:01 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Law enforcement is sounding an alarm about a rise speeding and fatal crashes in 2021.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Officer of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) says the state has seen 59 traffic deaths as of March 12, up from 44 at the same time in 2020. Minnesota did not reach 50 traffic fatalities in 2020 until March 18. DPS-OTS says 21 of those 59 deaths were speed related, compared to just 10 in 2020.

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers have cited 13,673 drivers for speeding through March 4, compared with 11,318 tickets written by the same time in 2020. Troopers have also cited 142 motorists for going 100 mph or more compared with 80 this time in 2020.

DPS-OTS says preliminary reports show 120 motorists died in speed-related crashes in 2020, the most since 125 in 2008. The preliminary number of 395 traffic fatalities in 2020 would be the most in Minnesota in five years.

