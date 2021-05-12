2021 Vikings schedule starts with Bengals and ends with Bears

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The NFL season schedule is out and the Vikings kick things off week one with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 2021 regular season starts September 12 for Minnesota with a game in Cleveland. In the 18 week season with 17 games and one bye, the Vikings won’t face a divisional opponent until hosting the Detroit Lions in week 5.

Minnesota will have their bye in week 7 and won’t take on the Green Bay Packers until week 11 and won’t face the Chicago Bears until week 15. Other schedule highlights include the Dallas Cowboys coming to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for a game on Halloween night and ending the season against the Packers in week 17 and the Bears in week 18.

