MASON CITY, Iowa – The 2021 North Iowa Band Festival is announcing its theme.

“Banding Together and Marching Forward” is the new motto as the festival returns from a pandemic-imposed hiatus. It comes with a new logo, designed by festival committee member Jim Zach, that honors the essential workers who have performed so valiantly in the face of COVID-19.

The 2021 North Iowa Band Festival will take place Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-31.