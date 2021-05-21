2021 Iowa legislative session wraps up

MASON CITY, Iowa - The 2021 Iowa legislative session was slated to conclude on April 30. Nearly three weeks later, it has officially wrapped up.

The legislature ended the session after Republican lawmakers completed negotiations over a complex tax plan that they approved to add to a host of other conservative priorities they passed, ranging from restricting voting rights to expanding gun access.

State Senator Amanda Ragan and State Representative Shannon Latham are especially proud of the bi-partisan work done on two big issues: expanding broadband internet access statewide, and on the childcare front.

"Some of the most direct care workers for individuals are some of the lowest paid. I think encouraging those folks to getting better reimbursements I feel is really important," Ragan said.

"There are now childcare tax credits, and we also fixed what's called the childcare cliff effect. I think that's really encouraging for families who unfortunately had to take taking a pay raise, or losing assistance for childcare. I hope this will help people grow their careers and be able to grow their families in a more step by step process without losing all those payments to make it all work," Latham said.

Despite some disagreements, Ragan and Latham say that bi-partisanship between Republicans and Democrats can still happen.

"We want to make sure people feel comfortable in coming to the state of Iowa. We want to make sure we continue to grow our economy and take advantage of all those things that are there to do that," Ragan said.

"By in large, at the end of the day, we're all Iowans, and I really, truly believe we're all serving to represent those constituents the best we can," Latham said.

Unlike last year, where the session was paused 11 weeks due to the pandemic, there was no stoppage this session.