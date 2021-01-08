2020 was Iowa's biggest year for booze

DES MOINES, Iowa – Liquor sales in December 2020 set an all-time record in Iowa.

The state’s Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) says December liquor sales hit $42.8 million.

"December 2020 was the highest grossing month for liquor sales in ABD history. Though ABD has experienced increased liquor sales throughout the fiscal year, the revenue in December far surpassed previous months," says Leisa Bertram, ABD Comptroller.

December 2020 liquor sales were up 18.48% from the $36.1 million sold in December 2019.

ABD says Fiscal Year 2020, which ended on June 30, also saw liquor sales increase by 8.2% to set a yearly record high. Those strong sales increases continued through December, with delivers and cases sold growing by 12.7% and 18.5% respectively over 2019.