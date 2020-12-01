2020 traffic deaths already equal to 2019 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – With one month to go in 2020, Minnesota has already equaled the number of traffic deaths in 2019.

The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety says preliminary figures show 364 people have died on Minnesota roads from January 1 through December 1. That’s the same number of traffic deaths as all of 2019. State officials say over the past decade, an average of 30 people die on Minnesota roads in December.

“With fewer vehicles on the road during the 2020 pandemic, the loss of life on Minnesota roads is beyond disappointing; it is tragic and completely preventable,” says Mike Hanson, Director of Department of Public Safety-Office of Traffic Safety. “While most Minnesotans are driving smart, there are a number of people who have used the lighter traffic as a license to disobey laws. The rising number of speed violations and the decline in seat belt usage from 2019 to 2020 cannot be ignored. We grieve with all of those experiencing an empty chair at the table for the holidays and we beg each and every one of you to start understanding the consequences of dangerous driving behaviors.”

Among the 364 traffic deaths, there were:

314 motor vehicle occupants compared with 339 reported this time last year.

63 motorcyclists compared with 44 reported this time last year.

40 pedestrians compared with 43 reported this time last year.

10 bicyclists compared with 10 reported this time last year.

107 are speed-related compared with 68 this time last year.

97 are alcohol-related compared with 103 this time last year.

29 are distracted-related compared with 27 this time last year.

92 fatalities involved an unbelted motorist compared with 66 this time last year.

“There are names behind the 364 traffic deaths,” says Matt Langer, Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “They are loved ones; individuals who never made it home while traveling on our roads. Troopers know all too well how preventable these deaths are. By buckling up, slowing down, putting the distractions away and line up a sober ride, we can significantly reduce fatalities on our roads.”

Numbers courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety