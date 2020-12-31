2020 sports in review: A year unlike any other

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – 2020 was a challenging year for everyone and that holds especially true for those that rely on sports as an outlet to get away from the everyday stresses of life. To say that it was an emotional rollercoaster would be an understatement. Many hoped that 2020 would be the year that they’d get everything they wanted when in all reality, we learned to appreciate what we have.

2020 started out just like any other year with teams making the final push to improve before the postseason. On January 26, the sports world was rattled when Kobe Bryant and his daughter were tragically killed in a helicopter crash.

“That was just a tragedy,” Isaac Witt, an RCTC basketball player said. “That was my idol growing up and to see that he was no longer here was just heartbreaking.”

A few short weeks later, NASCAR saw one of its worst crashes in years on the final lap of the Daytona 500. After being spun, flipping through the air, and t-boned in the driver-side door upside down, Ryan Newman was transported to a nearby hospital. He would walk out days later holding the hands of his daughters and quickly returned to racing.

Life seemed to return to normal – at least for a short while. Wrestlers won state championships and the RCTC wrestling team brought home a national title.

Then came along this thing called COVID-19.

The Lourdes girls basketball team was in the midst of a state tournament run, the Blooming Prairie boys basketball team had just advanced to state for the first time since 1966 and the Mayo boys basketball team was set to compete in the section championship when the season was abruptly ended.

“If you would have told me when I started playing basketball in the fifth grade that my senior season was going to end because of a virus, I would’ve thought you were crazy,” said Mayo standout, Gabe Madsen.

Sports as we knew them had been canceled until Iowa took the leap of faith to play baseball and softball during the summer where the Newman Catholic baseball team made another run to the state championship game.

In the fall, Osage would win its first volleyball state championship. Minnesota, however, decided to push volleyball and football back to the spring before reversing its decision later on.

While there were fewer spectators in the stands, athletes remained passionate. The chance to play in the fall gave athletes like Brody Larson from LeRoy-Ostrander the chance to play football for the first time and score his first touchdown, teaching all of us a valuable lesson in looking at the positives.

“This has been the best year of my life,” Larson said.

The fall season was eventually cut short in Minnesota due to a pause on sports but athletes remain thankful for the opportunity to have competed. Athletes will ring in the new year by starting practices on January 4.

COVID-19 vaccines are now being administered which makes 2021 look a little more promising. No matter what happens, remember to be like Brody and appreciate what you have because tomorrow, it might not be there.