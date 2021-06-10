2020 graduation rate for Rochester public schools exceeds state average

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools’ graduation rate is higher than the state average in almost all categories.

The school district's overall graduation rate for 2020 is 85.6%, compared to the state average of 83.8%. Rochester’s graduation rate is also better than the state average for Asian students, Latino students, Black students, and for students receiving free or reduced-price lunches.

“We focus on developing relationships with students and identifying the individual needs of students,” says Superintendent Michael Muñoz. “Last winter and spring was particularly difficult as we ended the school year in Distance Learning due to the pandemic. Through it all, our support staff, teachers, and administrators worked tirelessly to meet the needs of our students, and I am proud of the work they carried out in a new and unfamiliar environment.”