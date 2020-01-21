2020 census workers needed in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're looking for a temporary job with flexible hours and competitive wages right now the search is underway for 2020 census workers.

Every ten years the U.S. has undertaken the task of counting its population and now the state of Minnesota needs workers to make it happen.

Rochester city clerk Anissa Hollingshead explained, "We're really reaching a critical point right now in making sure that we have an adequate amount of folks involved and working once census day hits."

As part of the job workers will begin making house visits to help people fill-out their forms online, on paper or by completing a phone survey.

Hollingshead added, "It's really important that we reach all of our households and the enumerators play a big role in that."

Hollingshead said Olmsted County's pay rate is in the low $20 per hour with both office roles and door-to-door positions available.

"Not all of these roles will be going door-to-door," she said. "Certainly there's a big chunk that is needed to perform that role but people that are interested shouldn't be put off by thinking I don't want to go knock on people's doors all day. There are other opportunities as well."

By the end of 2020 census data will be handed over the president. The information will then determine if Minnesota gets to keep its 8th congressional seat and if the district boundaries need to be adjusted.

"Ten years ago we were on the verge of potentially losing a congressional seat. We're in that same position this year so it's very important that we count all of our residents that we have the representation and are able to maintain that on behalf of the entire state," said Hollingshead.

The city clerk's office also says for the last census Rochester had the number one response rate out of any city in the country.