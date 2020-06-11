Clear

2020 Republican National Convention moved to Florida

President Donald Trump - AP image

'We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.'

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 8:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville, Florida, has been selected to host the celebration marking President Donald Trump’s acceptance of his party’s nomination for reelection, the Republican National Committee chairwoman said Thursday.

Ronna McDaniel made the announcement a day after saying that Jacksonville was a front-runner to hold the event. The governor of North Carolina, the official host of this summer’s Republican National Convention, had balked at promising Trump a full-blown convention in Charlotte free from social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” McDaniel said. “Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.”

McDaniel said the event would be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, which holds 15,000 people. She said more details would be released in the coming weeks.

The party’s more mundane business, including discussions over the platform, will still be held in Charlotte because of contractual obligations.

The RNC had spent the last week scouting locations after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper rejected Trump’s demand that the convention be allowed to take place Aug. 24-27 without social distancing measures.

The Jacksonville area, home to a major military base, has a population of about 1.5 million. Mayor Len Curry is a former chairperson of the state Republican Party, and the area is the home base of GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, a key Trump ally.

“Florida is honored to host this special event where we will celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump,” DeSantis said in a statement Thursday. “Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase Florida’s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship and commitment to bring together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation’s history.”

Curry called the announcement “a huge win” for Jacksonville.

“The opportunity to highlight all our city has to offer and the tremendous economic impact is one I enthusiastically welcome, and we look forward to hosting an exciting event for all delegates and guests to enjoy,” Curry said in a statement provided by the RNC.

Florida’s prize of 29 electoral votes is considered crucial to Trump’s bid for a second term. That celebration could generate at least $100 million in revenues for the host city, perhaps more.

But Ben Frazier, a black activist with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, said the event would be disruptive to the city during a time of racial tension and a pandemic.

“I only see this exacerbating these problems,” he said. “The mayor’s concerned about the money the city could make. We’re concerned about the lives of people here in Jacksonville more than anything else. We don’t simply need to be concerned about dollars and cents.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Sunny skies to finish off the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community reacts to controversial monuments being destroyed

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/11

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/11

Image

Senator Joni Ernst on Police reform

Image

NBA playing in Florida Bubble

Image

Targeted Testing Collaboration

Image

Rochester's police charter

Image

Lime Scooters make a comeback

Image

Collaboration to bring new testing site to Mower County

Image

Warning about contact tracing

Community Events