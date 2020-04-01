Clear
Minnesota Gov. Walz: Decision on possibly extending stay-at-home order will come next week

KIMT photo - The 2019 Minnesota Fishing Opener was held in Freeborn County. The 2020 opener has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Walz also announced the 2020 Governor's Fishing Opener event in Ottertail County has been canceled until next year.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday a decision will likely come next week whether or not to extend the state's stay-at-home order that lasts until April 10.

"Our peak is still coming," Walz said. 

Of the five latest Coronavirus-related deaths in Minnesota reported Wednesday, all of them involved someone over the age of 70.

Two of those involved long-term care facilities, state officials said Wednesday afternoon.

The fishing opener, however, will go on as scheduled May 6.

The 2019 Fishing Opener was held in Freeborn County and the event has been a Minnesota tradition since 1948.

Walz also announced he will deliver his State of the State address Sunday night at 7.

“COVID-19 presents an unprecedented hardship to our state, but Minnesotans always rise to a challenge,” Walz said. “I look forward to the opportunity to speak directly to Minnesotans during this uncertain time.”

