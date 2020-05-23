2020 Memorial Day ceremonies in KIMT viewing area

KIMT-TV 3 – Most communities have cancelled their Memorial Day ceremonies this Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a few are still remembering those who gave their lives for America’s freedom.

In Minnesota:

Chatfield will hold a brief ceremony at City Park, including a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”

Eyota American Legion will honor veterans at cemeteries in Dover, Viola and Eyota before returning to Freedom Park in Eyota at 11 a.m.

West Concord will have abbreviated ceremonies with no speakers 9 am Hegre Church Cemetery, 9:15 St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, and 9:45 am Concord Cemetery. Vehicle procession along Front Street starting at 10 am.

Zumbrota will have 134 flags placed in Covered Bridge Park and at veterans’ graves at the cemetery.

In Iowa:

Buffalo Center will have Conflux of Crosses at Graceland Cemetery at 9 am.

Charles City will have a virtual Memorial Day program posted on the Charles City VFW Facebook page.

Forest city will have the traditional firing of rifles and playing of “Taps” at 10 am at the County Courthouse. Members American Legion Post 121 will also display flags at the graves of servicemen and woman at Oakland, Madison, and St. James cemeteries.

Lakota will have Maple Hill and St. Paul Lutheran Cemeteries beginning at 10:30 am.

Osage will have a 21 gun salute at 11 am at the cemetery.