2020 College graduates entering worst job market the U.S. has seen since the Great Depression

KIMT NEWS 3 - 4 million new college graduates are entering the worst job market the U.S. has seen since the Great Depression.

National unemployment is a shocking nearly 15%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It's even worse for young people receiving their college diplomas. More than a quarter of people ages 20 to 24 are unemployed.

KIMT News 3 spoke to some new Minnesota State University Mankato graduates who are anxiously sending out job application after job application. They say they're not even receiving rejection letters. It's radio silence from potential employers.

"No one's taking down their applications and saying that they're no longer accepting them or no longer looking anymore, so we just don't really know the outcome of where our applications are really going," says Kalli McIntosh

They're widening their job search to include positions they didn't originally intend to apply to, hoping to land some form of employment to tide them over and pay the bills while they wait for more companies to start hiring again.

"Personally, I feel like I can get pretty comfortable in a job setting that I'm not comfortable in, so I'd say I'm pretty hopeful," says Ella Blaisdell.

"My hope is if I can really get any job that can tide me over, pay the bills, for like 3 or 4 months I can probably keep applying for jobs and hopefully when everything passes, things can go back to normal and I can get a job I'm really excited about," says Courtney Lankenau.