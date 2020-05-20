Clear
2020 College graduates entering worst job market the U.S. has seen since the Great Depression

Posted: May 20, 2020 5:17 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - 4 million new college graduates are entering the worst job market the U.S. has seen since the Great Depression.

National unemployment is a shocking nearly 15%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It's even worse for young people receiving their college diplomas. More than a quarter of people ages 20 to 24 are unemployed.

KIMT News 3 spoke to some new Minnesota State University Mankato graduates who are anxiously sending out job application after job application. They say they're not even receiving rejection letters. It's radio silence from potential employers.

"No one's taking down their applications and saying that they're no longer accepting them or no longer looking anymore, so we just don't really know the outcome of where our applications are really going," says Kalli McIntosh

They're widening their job search to include positions they didn't originally intend to apply to, hoping to land some form of employment to tide them over and pay the bills while they wait for more companies to start hiring again.

"Personally, I feel like I can get pretty comfortable in a job setting that I'm not comfortable in, so I'd say I'm pretty hopeful," says Ella Blaisdell.

"My hope is if I can really get any job that can tide me over, pay the bills, for like 3 or 4 months I can probably keep applying for jobs and hopefully when everything passes, things can go back to normal and I can get a job I'm really excited about," says Courtney Lankenau.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 17029

Reported Deaths: 757
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin5650476
Stearns178210
Ramsey172074
Nobles13942
Anoka91942
Dakota84125
Olmsted47910
Kandiyohi4201
Washington39819
Clay31821
Scott2711
Rice2702
Wright1821
Sherburne1642
Benton1422
Carver1282
Martin1235
Steele1150
St. Louis10713
Blue Earth930
Todd870
Pine830
Winona7515
Mower720
Carlton670
Freeborn630
Cottonwood590
Polk562
Otter Tail510
Itasca496
Nicollet433
Watonwan410
Dodge390
Meeker380
Chisago381
Le Sueur361
Goodhue360
Jackson360
Unassigned359
Chippewa340
Murray330
Becker320
Crow Wing301
Morrison290
Lyon260
Douglas230
Waseca210
Rock200
Isanti190
McLeod180
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs131
Swift130
Wilkin113
Faribault110
Cass112
Norman110
Pipestone100
Sibley100
Brown102
Kanabec91
Beltrami90
Marshall80
Wadena60
Renville50
Koochiching50
Pope50
Mahnomen51
Lincoln40
Yellow Medicine40
Aitkin40
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Pennington30
Red Lake30
Traverse30
Redwood30
Clearwater20
Grant20
Houston20
Roseau10
Kittson10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 15275

Reported Deaths: 367
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk312883
Woodbury234217
Black Hawk162831
Linn89973
Marshall8177
Dallas79511
Johnson5747
Muscatine53133
Wapello4052
Crawford3941
Tama36218
Louisa3154
Scott3098
Dubuque28610
Jasper25014
Pottawattamie1742
Washington1738
Sioux1460
Buena Vista1170
Allamakee1154
Plymouth890
Poweshiek878
Warren870
Story811
Bremer655
Clinton611
Henry471
Boone460
Cedar431
Guthrie403
Des Moines391
Mahaska371
Jones360
Benton361
Iowa300
Clayton303
Osceola280
Buchanan260
Fayette250
Shelby240
Wright240
Clarke230
Monroe221
Marion220
Winneshiek210
Lee200
Lyon190
Harrison180
Cerro Gordo170
Grundy170
Monona160
Madison161
Butler140
Davis130
Webster131
Greene130
Jefferson120
Delaware120
Mills120
Hardin120
Howard120
Keokuk120
Audubon111
Hamilton110
Floyd111
Page100
Clay90
Cherokee90
Jackson80
Appanoose83
Ida80
Van Buren80
Franklin70
Carroll70
Chickasaw70
Humboldt70
Winnebago70
Dickinson70
Sac60
Adair60
Hancock50
Montgomery50
Unassigned50
Mitchell40
Fremont40
Kossuth40
Worth30
Pocahontas30
Taylor30
Union20
Lucas20
Emmet20
Palo Alto20
Calhoun20
Cass20
Adams10
Ringgold10
Wayne10
Decatur00
