2020 Census data reveals population increase for Rochester

The 2020 Census data was revealed by the United States Department of Commerce Census Bureau Tuesday and revealed an increase in population size for Rochester by 13,183.

The increase brings the City of Rochester to a population size of 119,862.

The City of Austin also had a population increase of 624 people, making the City the second largest for growth, behind Rochester, in southeastern Minnesota.

Mayor Kim Norton said the population boom is no surprise to her, adding that the City has expected growth since the last Census.

Norton also said political maps and boundaries in Rochester could change, depending on where the most growth occurred.

"Redistricting may occur. We may see boundary changes for our house members, senators, county commissioners and our city council. So, I think from that perspective there will be some people looking very carefully about where that growth occurred," Norton said.

People can find out how their city's population changed by accessing this link: https://www.census.gov/