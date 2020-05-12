2020 Bike Summit educates Med City cyclists

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The nice weather may have you getting out on your bike or scooter, but how is the city of Rochester hoping to keep you safe this summer during the pandemic. It is still looking into when is a good time to roll out the Nice Ride bikes and Lime Scooters because of COVID-19, but if you plan to hit the streets and trails, there are a few things you’ll want to be aware of.

“Those delineators are basically just a physical separation between car traffic and bike travel,” said Kevin Bright.

Plastic pylons are just one of the new modifications you will see dividing traffic from bicyclists on 4th St SW.

We Bike Rochester launched its virtual 2020 Bike Summit on Tuesday in order to inform Med City cyclists what they can expect this year. While city leaders encourage residents to take advantage of the downtown bike paths, one of the top priorities is safety. That includes when the Lime Scooters and bike share program will be rolled out.

“The big question is what do we have to do to be able to safely launch?” Jaymi Wilson said. “So (we’re) still working with Olmsted County Public Health – working with our leadership at the city to make sure that people feel like it’s the right time to be able to move forward with something like this.”

Another big talker was the expansion of the west transit village by Cascade Lake. It could bring in new housing and accommodations including the anticipated Rapid Transit System. It would quickly get people around town with buses carrying 100-120 passengers. So, where would you store your bike while catching a lift?

“The buses will be able to accommodate bicycles,” Jarrett Hubbard said. “Most bus rapid transit systems across the country that use 60-foot articulated buses have bike storage within the vehicle, but we are talking about, as you can see in the picture, they also do a rack outside of the vehicle.”

If you’d like to learn more about what’s in store for bicyclists this summer, click here to register. There are two more presentations on May 19 and 26 at 4 PM. The cost is free.