2019 overdose deaths in Olmsted County most since 2000

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is releasing new information on drug use and overdose deaths in Olmsted County.

Olmsted was one of 18 counties selected for a pilot program based on rates of overdose deaths and representation from various regions across the state. The goal of the program is to give communities a better understanding of their local needs, prioritize resources, and recommend future prevention planning.

MDH says there were 13 overdose deaths in Olmsted County in 2019. That’s the most since 2000, with the previous highs being 11 overdose deaths in 2014 and 2017. Olmsted County had 5 or fewer overdose deaths from 2000 through 2010. The number of non-fatal overdoses in the county has dropped from 36 in 2017 to 21 in 2019.

MDH says the total number of opioid prescriptions in Olmsted County has dropped from 71,410 in 2015 to 48,101 in 2019. The county’s opioid prescription rate is also below the state average and has been declining since 2015. But MDH says the rate of healthcare visits for opioid dependence has remained steady in Olmsted County.

The percentage of Olmsted County students using pain medication without a prescription has also increased since 2013.

For more information about drug use and abuse in Olmsted County, click here.