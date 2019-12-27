2019 could have lowest number of traffic deaths in Minnesota since 1943

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - There's less than a week left until 2020. If there are no more deadly vehicle crashes the rest of the year, 2019 will have the lowest number of traffic fatalities since 1943, according to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.

As of December 23rd, 354 people have died on Minnesota roads so far this year. That number was 381 in 2018. In 2000, traffic deaths reached 625.

Toward Zero Deaths' goal is 300 traffic fatalities or less by 2020.