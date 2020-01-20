2019 Zumbro Valley Medical Society Community Service Award

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A collaborative effort to help raise the legal age to buy tobacco to 21 in Olmsted County is being awarded.

The Zumbro Valley Medical Society is presenting the 2019 Community Service Award to Olmsted County Public Health Services at the Rochester Art Center on Tuesday night for the effort that's referred to as "Tobacco 21."

Medical student Emily Sadecki with ZVMS explained, "We think that the Olmsted County Public Health department deserves a lot of celebration for the education that they've done around e-cigarettes and tobacco use among our youth."

ZVMS's Community Service Award recognizes groups who have sown leadership and results in improving the health of the community.

"They have gone above and beyond this year to do community outreach in schools, libraries, around town talking about e-cigarettes and the potential harms. They also conduct a lot big data around tobacco use and helping raise awareness.." added Sadecki.

The society says the passing of the tobacco 21 ordinance in April of last year is a key component to helping reverse the youth nicotine epidemic.

Dr. Taylor Hays explained, "We're very happy we passed it in Olmsted County. It is consistent with all the other things we've done in Olmsted County to say that we want to protect our people from the adverse effects of tobacco."

The award ceremony will begin at 6pm Tuesday at the Rochester Art Center. The keynote speaker will discuss female physicians as leaders in medicine following the ceremony.