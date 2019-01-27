2019 RAGBRAI Route announced

DES MOINES, Iowa - Organizers announced the route for the 47th Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

Things get started in western Iowa near the Missouri River.

1. COUNCIL BLUFFS

2. ATLANTIC

3. WINTERSET

4. INDIANOLA

5. CENTERVILLE

6. FAIRFIELD

7. BURLINGTON

8. KEOKUK

Bikers will dip their tires in the Mississippi River to mark the end.

Organizers say it's 427 miles, the sixth shortest route in history.