2019 Rochester Mayor's Medal of Honor awards

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The 36th annual Mayor's Medal of Honor awards are in December, but the Mayor's Office is accepting nominations for their 14 recipients now.

The tradition continues, but Mayor Kim Norton has opened the nomination forms to the public. “We are taking nominations from the population at large because sometimes we only know people in our small group and we wanted to make sure we were looking more broadly into the community," said Mayor Norton.

Recipient for the 2018 Human Services award, Ted Alberts, explained the process of attending the banquet last year. He said he had no idea he was even nominated until he heard the presenter give a speech about him. “After a few minutes, I thought, ‘they’re talking about me.’ Then you have to very quickly think of something to say ‘thank you’ and you’re up at the podium yourself and very honored to be there," said Alberts.

This year's recipients will be chosen by the 2018 award winners. Alberts says he’s looking to choose someone who’s made an impact on the community, “just an outstanding person that has made a difference. It could be just in one life or many lives, but just something that’s really powerful and meaningful to our community.”

This is also Mayor Norton's first time selecting a winner. She said it's great to recognize people in the community who work hard and are deserving of the recognition. “I think getting to know and meet the people in the community that are doing good work, I assume I’ll probably know some of them having been around this community for a long time. But it’s always great to be able to identify and recognize and hold up people who do good things so that other people can recognize it too,” said Mayor Norton.

The Mayor's Office is hoping people will send in names of outstanding citizens who are doing great work in the community. The nomination forms can be found at the Mayor's Office and are due by November 13th.