2019 Iowa State Track & Field Highlights & Recap

Thursday's highlights & results
Saturday's Results
1A Boys 800M Sprint Medley
7th - Saint Ansgar – 1:37.60
13th - Nashua-Plainfield – 1:39.06
21st - Central Springs – 1:41.03
2A Boys 800M Sprint Medley
23rd – Osage – 1:40.09
3A Boys 800M Sprint Medley
10th – Algona – 1:35.59
DNF - Clear Lake
1A Girls 800M Run
18th - Josie Einertson (Northwood-Kensett) – 2:31.78
19th - Madison Klingenborg (North Butler) – 2:34.54
22nd - Aubrey Eick (Nashua-Plainfield) – 2:36.71
1A Boys 800M Run
5th - Max Howes (Central Springs) – 2:00.81
12th – Seth Hershey (Saint Ansgar) – 2:03.87
24th - Johnathan Krull (Nashua-Plainfield) – 2:10.61
2A Boys 800M Run
15th - Mason Fritz (Lake Mills) – 2:00.88
3A Boys 800M Run
15th - Justin Wright (Clear Lake) – 2:00.93
16th - Nick Litterer (Charles City) – 2:01.37
2A Boys 4x100M Shuttle Hurdles
5th – Lake Mills – 1:02.15
1A Girls 4x100M Shuttle Hurdles
8th – Bishop Garrigan – 1:11.31
14th – Central Springs – 1:12.92
19th – West Fork – 1:14.68
DQ – West Hancock
Boys 100M Run WC
2nd – Wyatt Willand (Northwood-Kensett) – 19.05
3A Boys 100M Dash
3rd – Samonte Bawden (Algona) – 11.49
8th – Wyatt Wegener (Algona) – 11.91
1A Girls 100M Dash
7th – Makenna Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) – 13.20
2A Girls 100M Dash
1st – Katie Saner (Crestwood) – 12.87
1A Boys 110M Hurdles
3rd – Logan Benjegerdes (Northwood-Kensett) – 15.45
6th – Josef Smith (West Hancock) – 15.70
1A Girls 100M Hurdles
8th – Emily Ryerson (West Hancock) – 16.53
2A Girls 100M Hurdles
2nd – Paige Kisley (Osage) – 15.22
5th – Kelsey Koch (Forest City) – 15.57
Boys 200M Run WC
2nd – Wyatt Willand (Northwood-Kensett) – 33.14)
3A Boys 200M Dash
3rd – Samonte Bawden (Algona) – 22.54
Girls 200M Dash
1st – Katie Saner (Crestwood) – 26.44
1A Boys 1600M Run
7th – John Meis (Bishop Garrigan) – 4:38.34
11th – Riley Witt (Saint Ansgar) – 4:40.33
15th – Ellis Regan (Central Springs) – 4:44.53
24th – Stephen Ringo (Newman Catholic) – 4:53.89
2A Boys 1600M Run
1st – Reece Smith (GHV) – 4:17.82
13th – Carson Rygh (Lake Mills) – 4:39.06
3A Boys 1600M Run
1st – Trey Engen (Algona) – 4:24.83
Boys 800M Run WC
1st – Wyatt Willand (Northwood-Kensett) – 2:08.19
1A Girls 1500M Run
4th – McKenna Weaver (West Fork) – 4:55.81
13th – Addy Carlson (Saint Ansgar) – 5:11.00
15th – Lindsey Davidson (Northwood-Kensett) – 5:12.56
17th – Chloe Matthews (Nashua-Plainfield) – 5:14.30
19th – Josie Einertson (Northwood-Kensett) – 5:18.76
2A Girls 1500M Run
8th – Cassidy Ihns (Crestwood) – 4:58.29
22nd – Hope Dohlman (Crestwood) – 5:19.84
Boys 400M Run WC
2nd – Wyatt Willand (Northwood-Kensett) – 1:02.08
1A Girls 4x100M Relay
7th – Central Springs – 52.12
2A Girls 4x100M Relay
5th – Osage – 50.74
1A Boys 4x400M Relay
7th – Saint Ansgar – 3:32.63
3A Boys 4x400M Relay
7th – Charles City - 3:29.36
