2019 IHSAA state dual wrestling pairings announced

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its 2019 State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament pairings on Thursday.
In Class 1A, #5 Lake Mills will take on #4 West Sioux at 11 AM at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
In Class 2A, #3 Osage will battle #6 PCM, Monroe and #5 Crestwood will wrestle #4 Davenport Assumption. Both of those matches will begin at 9 AM.
