2018 was one of Iowa's wettest years in decades

DES MOINES, Iowa – If you thought 2018 was a wet year in Iowa, you’re right.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources says Iowa got 45 inches of rain in 2018, nearly 10 inches more than usual. According to the year-end Water Summary Update, that’s second only to 1993 for average statewide precipitation.

27 northern Iowa counties also recorded their wettest years ever.

"The concerns about dryness and drought in southeastern Iowa were ended with the wet summer and fall, and the entire state is in pretty good shape for groundwater going into the normally dry months of winter," said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources.

As far as temperature goes, Iowa went from the coldest April on record to the third warmest May and tenth warmest June, while November was 6.4 degrees below average and December was 5.1 degrees above.