2018 Year in Review: Student Athletes of the Week

Student Athletes of the Week
2017-18 School Year
Jan. 3 – Peyton Olson, Newman Catholic - http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Newmans-Peyton-Olson-467948163.html
Jan. 10 – Zack Santee, Central Springs - http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Zack-Santee-468712103.html
Jan. 17 – Sam Snyder, Forest City - http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Forest-Citys-Sam-Snyder-469907813.html
Jan. 24 – Hannah Faktor, Mason City - http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Mason-Citys-Hannah-Faktor-471006223.html
Jan. 31 – Advice from Super Bowl participants - http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Super-Bowl-advice-472056053.html
Feb. 7 - Osage girls basketball seniors: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Osage-GB-Seniors-473213213.html
Feb 14 - Newman state wrestlers: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Newmans-state-wrestling-qualifiers-474131523.html
Feb. 21 - Ryan Steffen, Crestwood: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Crestwoods-Ryan-Steffen-474754183.html
Feb. 28 - Jaxon Jones, Forest City/Mohawk Hockey Club: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Jaxon-Jones-of-the-Mohawk-Hockey-Club-475456663.html
March 7 - Winter sports memories: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Thanks-for-the-memories-476168453.html
March 14 - Tate Hebrink, Austin: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Austins-Tate-Hebrink-476879333.html
May 21 - Lyle-Pacelli girls’ basketball: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-L-P-basketball-477561733.html
March 28 - GHV’s Connor Burke: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-GHVs-Connor-Burke-478221633.html
April 4 - Brea Dillavou, Forest City: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Forest-Citys-Brea-Dillavou-478806833.html
April 11 - Gretchen Jones, Clear Lake: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Clear-Lakes-Gretchen-Jones-479448823.html
April 18 - Forest City track and field: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Forest-City-track-and-field-480177953.html
April 25 - Brenna Jacobs, Osage: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Osages-Brenna-Jacobs-480870411.html
May 2 - Zach Bushbaum, Rockford: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Rockfords-Zach-Bushbaum-481559991.html
May 9 - Ellie Friesen, Crestwood: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Crestwoods-Ellie-Friesen-482228361.html
May 16 - Anna Dietrich, Central Springs: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Anna-Dietrich-of-Central-Springs-482853391.html
May 23 - Austin Eckenrod, Newman Catholic: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Newmans-Austin-Eckenrod-483533221.html
May 30 - Clear Lake boys golf: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Clear-Lake-Boys-Golf-484097511.html
June 6 - Callie McQuown, Forest City: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Forest-Citys-Callie-McQuown-484753601.html
June 13 - Chloe Mueller, Clear Lake: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Clear-Lakes-Chloe-Mueller-485429731.html
June 20 - Spring sports rewind: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Spring-sports-rewind-486082751.html
June 27 - Jake Rood, Mason City: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Mason-Citys-Jake-Rood-486737681.html
July 4 - Marissa Norby, Rockford: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Rockfords-Marissa-Norby-487347071.html
July 11 - The year of Crestwood athletics: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-What-a-year-for-the-Cadets-487945011.html
July 25 - Caden Kratz, Newman Catholic: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Newmans-Caden-Kratz-489166971.html
2018-19 School Year
Oct. 10 - Brett Bobinet, Osage: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Brett-Bobinet-named-Student-Athlete-of-the-Week-496716471.html
Oct. 17 - Dover-Eyota’s Jack Studer: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Student-Athlete-of-the-Week-Dover-Eyotas-Jack-Studer-497960611.html
Oct. 24 - Jacob Staudt, Rockford: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Student-Athlete-of-the-Week-Jacob-Staudt-498483841.html
Nov. 1 - Peyton Suess, Kasson-Mantorville: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Student-Athlete-of-the-Week-Kasson-Mantorvilles-Peyton-Suess-499224941.html
Nov. 8 - Rylie Olson, Osage: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Osages-Rylie-Olson-500002381.html
Nov. 15 - Lourdes’ Trey Billmeier: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Lourdes-Trey-Billmeier-500739072.html
Nov. 22 - Clear Lake’s Eric Faught: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Clear-Lakes-Eric-Faught-501049571.html
Nov. 29 - Lourdes’ Emma Schmitz: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Lourdes-Emma-Schmitz-501565331.html
Dec. 5 - Newman’s Jacob McBride: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Newmans-Jacob-McBride-502136671.html
Dec. 12 - Josh Marshall’s Jessie Ruden: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-John-Marshalls-Jessie-Ruden-502644732.html
Dec. 19 - Fall sports SAW rewind: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Fall-Rewind-503465541.html
Dec. 26 - Will Tschetter, Stewartville: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/SAW-Will-Tschetter-of-Stewartville-503536061.html
