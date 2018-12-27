Each month, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best Partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank, honors some who go above and beyond to give back to their community.
Check out our winners below:
February, Lois Hogen, Northwood: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/February--472240453.html
March, Steve Kruse, Mason City: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/March-GYB-Volunteer-of-the-Month-475210333.html
April, Jessamy Orcutt and Allen Murray, Charles City: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/April-GYB-Volunteer-of-the-Month-478917953.html
May, Matthew Reed, Rockwell: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/May-GYB-Volunteer-of-the-Month-481682531.html
June, Carlos Guerrero, Mason City: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/June-Giving-Your-Best-Volunteer-of-the-Month-484889651.html
July, Jo Lowe, Albert Lea: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/July-Giving-Your-Best-Volunteer-of-the-Month-487441441.html
August, North Iowa CERT: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/August-Volunteer-of-the-Month-489926011.html
September, Diane Roellinger, Rochester: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/September-Volunteer-of-the-Month-492627521.html
October, Diane Hanson, Albert Lea: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/October-Giving-Your-Best-Volunteer-of-the-Month-495200491.html
November, Harold Hopp, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/November-Volunteer-of-the-Month-499344001.html?1413
December, Cathy Oldfather, Kiester: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/December-GYB-Volunteer-of-the-Month-502111391.html
Related Content
- 2018 Year in Review: Our Giving Your Best winners
- SAW: Year in Review
- 2017 Year in Review
- 2018 Year in Review: The most-read stories of the year
- Hearing Aid Giveaway Winner
- 2018 Year in Review: Murder cases in north Iowa, southern Minnesota
- "Best in Show" winner announced
- Golden Apple Winner: Julie Streblow
- Family wants review of Minnesota snowmobile laws
- City of Rochester reviewing geese management options