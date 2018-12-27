Clear
2018 Year in Review: Our Giving Your Best winners

Taking a look back at our winners from 2018.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 9:11 AM

Each month, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best Partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank, honors some who go above and beyond to give back to their community.

Check out our winners below:

February, Lois Hogen, Northwood: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/February--472240453.html

March, Steve Kruse, Mason City: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/March-GYB-Volunteer-of-the-Month-475210333.html

April, Jessamy Orcutt and Allen Murray, Charles City: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/April-GYB-Volunteer-of-the-Month-478917953.html

May, Matthew Reed, Rockwell: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/May-GYB-Volunteer-of-the-Month-481682531.html

June, Carlos Guerrero, Mason City: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/June-Giving-Your-Best-Volunteer-of-the-Month-484889651.html

July, Jo Lowe, Albert Lea: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/July-Giving-Your-Best-Volunteer-of-the-Month-487441441.html

August, North Iowa CERT: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/August-Volunteer-of-the-Month-489926011.html

September, Diane Roellinger, Rochester: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/September-Volunteer-of-the-Month-492627521.html

October, Diane Hanson, Albert Lea: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/October-Giving-Your-Best-Volunteer-of-the-Month-495200491.html

November, Harold Hopp, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/November-Volunteer-of-the-Month-499344001.html?1413

December, Cathy Oldfather, Kiester:  https://www.kimt.com/content/news/December-GYB-Volunteer-of-the-Month-502111391.html

