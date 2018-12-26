2018 Year in Review: Murder cases in north Iowa, southern Minnesota

Iowa

Cresco man charged with killing wife in domestic situation

CRESCO, Iowa - Court documents shed light on a frightening situation where authorities say Brian Fullhart, 34, shot and killed his wife, Zoanne, before threatening police.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Fullhart is facing charges of first-degree murder and going armed with intent and is being held in the Winneshiek County Jail on $1 million bond.

Police were called to 700 S. Elm St. at 1:22 a.m. after a report of shots fired. Law enforcement responded and spoke with a witness who said Brian Fullhart had possession of a handgun and they heard an altercation between him and his wife.

Chad Dietrick charged with killing girlfriend in Kossuth County

LAKOTA, Iowa – A woman who police say was murdered in Kossuth County died of multiple stab wounds, according to court documents.

Chad Dietrick, 45, is being held in the Kossuth County Jail and has been charged with the first-degree murder of his live-in girlfriend, Krista Hesebeck, at 202 2nd St. He has also been charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony.

According to the criminal complaint, Dietrick told law enforcement that he stabbed the female victim and was found at his parents’ residence at 517 Smith St. in Lakota.

Man facing first-degree murder charge in tiny town of Lu Verne

LU VERNE, Iowa – Jeffrey Winters, 60, of Livermore, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to a Kossuth County death.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has identified 54-year-old Randy Merle Page, of LuVerne, as the person killed.

Winters has been arrested and is being held in the Kossuth County Jail on $2M cash only bond.

Page was found deceased in his garage Monday at 202 Hanna Ave. after a woman reported finding her husband unresponsive, according to court documents.

Police found four 9mm bullet casings near the body.

Authorities: Beating turns into murder charges against Winneshiek Co. teens

DECORAH, Iowa – Murder charges have now been filed against two teens in northeast Iowa.

Dalton Adam, 18 of Decorah, and Jacob Seelinger, 17 of Decorah, were arrested in July and accused of beating David Hansen, 46 of Decorah.

Hansen died from his injuries in August and Adan and Seelinger are now facing 1st degree murder charges.

Rochester

Alexander Weiss 2nd-degree murder charge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Court documents detail tense moments prior to 25-year-old Alexander Weiss shooting 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim after a traffic accident.

On Wednesday, Weiss was charged with second-degree murder in the case and was held on $200,000 for unconditional bond and $75,000 for conditional bond just after 11 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, Weiss told police in the moments just before the shooting that Rahim “got in his face” and spit on him before Rahim “grabbed at Weiss’ gun.”

Weiss said after that, he shot Rahim once.

Documents state Weiss told officers that he saw a Chevy Cavalier hit the sewer gate on the north side of 31st St. NE. Weiss said he drove his Subaru near the Cavalier and the Cavalier backed into Weiss’ vehicle

Police: Verbal confrontation led to Rochester murder

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sao Yim Jr., 24 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree murder for the March 12 killing of Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf, 40, who was found shot to death in the 2800 block of Charles Court NW in Rochester. Yim is also charged with possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Yim has pleaded not guilty and his trial is now scheduled to begin on May 13, 2019.

Eric Tyler Lee, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender in this case and was previously sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation.

Two stabbed to death as Rochester has first double murder in more than 2 decades

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Officers had left the scene just 10 minutes before a fatal double stabbing Saturday night, authorities said Monday.

Phillip Hicks, one of two victims who died Saturday, called police at 6:29 p.m. Saturday about a verbal altercation he was having with Glenn Johnson. This is the first double murder in Rochester in more than two decades.

Police arrived at the Castleview Apartments at 6:37 p.m. and determined that nothing criminal had happened and cleared the scene at 7:05 p.m. The building is managed by The Salvation Army.

Ten minutes later, the call about the stabbings of Hicks, 57, and 45-year-old Eric Alan Flemming was received. Both died from stab wounds to the chest and torso areas.

3 facing second-degree murder charges in trailer park shooting death

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three people are in custody and Rochester Police tell us they are tied to a trailer park homicide.

Authorities said Kielah Parsons, Malcolm Woods, and Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods are facing 2nd degree murdger charges for the fatal shooting of Brandon Arndt.

Arndt was found shot in the head September 10, inside his trailer home on the 1900 block of Marion Road Southeast.

Arndt was declared dead at the scene.

Southern Minnesota

Son charged with murder of mother in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Authorities say a son killing his mother was over some medication.

The Austin Police Department says it was called around 7:34 p.m. to a domestic disturbance at 411 2nd Avenue SE. Officers say 60-year-old Susan Spoors told them her son, 34-year-old Russell Allen Spoors, was repeatedly asking her for his medication even though he had already taken it. Susan Spoors said she had been at the hospital that morning with her son because she thought he had overdosed.

Spoors reportedly told an officer she was scared of her son because she has to hide his medication in her room and when she leaves, he looks through her things to find it. The officer says Spoors also said her son gets violent and throws things around. She reportedly said she was afraid her son would harm her.

Police say they arranged for a place where Susan Spoors could stay but she decided to remain at home.