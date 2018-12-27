2018 Year in Review: Golden Apple award winners

Golden Apple winners
2017-18 School Year
Lisa Nelson, Charles City: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Elisa-Nelson--468573363.html
Heidi Sokol, Clear Lake Classical: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Winner-Heidi-Sokol-469640073.html
Kimberly Fleming, Mason City schools: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Winner-Ms-Fleming--470800743.html
Alissa Sauer, Albert Lea: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Winner-Alissa-Sauer-471849313.html
Kyle Rosedahl, LeRoy: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Winner-Kyle-Rosedahl-473042243.html
Sam Brown, Nashua-Plainfield: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Winner--Mr-473990093.html
Laci Hoogestraat, North Butler: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Winner-Laci-Hoogestraat-475308803.html
Julie Streblow, Clear Lake: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Winner-Julie-Streblow-476022843.html
Gail McCarthy, Forest City: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Winner-Gail-McCarthy-476694763.html
Adam Brinkman, Osage: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Winner-Adam-Brinkman-at-Osage-Middle-School-477407533.html
Tiffany Timm, LeRoy-Ostrander: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/GOLDEN-APPLE-AWARD-TIFFANY-TIMM-478359043.html
Heather Joe Bailey, Lincoln Intermediate, Mason City: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Winner-Heather-Jo-Bailey-Lincoln-Intermediate-School-479376473.html
Kelsey Determan, Central Springs: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Winner-Kelsey-Determan-Central-Springs-Elementary-480022883.html
Rob Heimbuch, NIACC: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Winner-Rob-Heimbuch-NIACC-480706991.html
KIMT Teacher of the Year - Amy Mitchell, Osage: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Teacher-of-the-Year-Amy-Mitchell-Lincoln-Elementary-School-482308071.html
2018-19 School Year
Alicia Lief - Mason City: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mrs-Alicia-Lief-494933611.html
Linda Lindsay, Pinecrest Center, Mason City: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mrs-Linda-Lindsay-496301421.html
Russ Kramer, Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mr-Russ-Kramer--501386041.html
Caley Johnson, Charles City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Ms-Caley-Johnson--497711101.html
Morgan Howie, Northwood: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Ms-Morgan-Howie--498308911.html
Stephani Barry, Charles City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Ms-Stephani-Barry-499036661.html
Terri Anderson, Rockwell: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mrs-Terri-Anderson--500404481.html
Robert Ickler, Dodge Center: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mr-Robert-Ickler-Dodge-Center-500967911.html
Tara Dunken, Bryon: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Winner-Tara-Dunken-501943011.html
Sheryl Putz, Forest City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Award-Mrs-Sheryl-Putz-502489891.html
Deneen Nelson, St. Ansgar: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Golden-Apple-Winner-Mrs-Deneen-Nelson-503077182.html
