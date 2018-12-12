2018 Mayor's Medal of Honor Ceremony

ROCHESTER, Minn.- For it’s 35th year, Mayor Ardell Brede recognized people in the community for their work.

12 people were honored with the Mayor’s Medal of Honor ceremony.

This year marks a change, Mayor Brede’s last ceremony as Mayor.

“I hope we can continue to do this,” he said.

He is entering retirement after governing the city for the last decade.

The honorees range in a variety of services, from services to the elderly to creating diversity and welcoming community in the med city.

One honoree was Amarama Vercnocke.

She received an award for her artistic and cultural achievement in Rochester.

“I’m speechless. I love the art community here in Rochester. They’re so inclusive,” Vercnocke said.

Her art work spans more than what you can see.

“We had exhibits where if you are visionally impaired you can feel the color change in paintings.”

Here’s 2018 recipients:

1.)Amarama Vercnocke- Artistic/Cultural Achievement

2.)Paul Fleissner- City Service

3.)Larry Vomhof- Community-Wide Service

4.)Mary Pat Jewison-Services to the Elderly

5.)Christie Lyke- Services to those with Disabilities

6.)Ted Alberts- Human Services

7.)Abe Sauer- Industry

8.)Sara Lopez-School/Education – Educator

9.)Ed Hruska- Legacy

10.) Christina Killion-Valdez- Diversity Award

11.)Dr. Richard Brubaker (posthumously)- Mayor’s Award

12.)Sandhya Kumar- Youth in Community