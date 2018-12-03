Clear
20 years of probation for dealing meth

Michael Nord Michael Nord

Rochester man pleads guilty.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 3:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dealing drugs results in two decades of probation.

Michael Steven Nord, 39 of Rochester, was charged with 1st degree sale of drugs and 2nd degree possession of drugs after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Nord sold 27.25 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on April 25, 2018.

Nord pleaded guilty in September to the 1st degree sale charge and was sentenced Monday to 20 years of supervised probation. Nord must also either pay a $1,500 fine or do 150 hours of community work service.

