Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz looks back 20 years after 9/11: 'I said at the time, everything has changed because of this'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz can remember almost to the minute how things transpired on Sept. 11, 2001.

An educator at Mankato West High School, Walz was teaching in room 114.

“Before the bell had rung, the first images had come in,” Walz said.

Shortly after, 70-80 kids along with staff watched as the terrorists changed America forever.

The towers fell. The Pentagon was under attack. A plane crashed in Pennsylvania.

And then Americans rose as one to help those in need.

Now, as governor of Minnesota, Walz and many in the state will pause Saturday at the state capitol to remember the lives lost and those who heroically lent a hand.

“We’re going to pause, certainly, and think about the lives that were lost,” Walz said.

“9/11 showed it’s a complex world, and those forces are still out there. The vast majority of folks are trying to live their lives in peace, and they get caught up in some of these movements.”

Now, 9/11 is a major part of history classes across the country.

And as an educator then, Walz said it was clear at that moment just how significant that day was and would become.

“I said at the time, everything has changed because of this,” Walz said