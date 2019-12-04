20-year-old will be youngest woman elected in Iowa history

AMES, Iowa (AP) - A 20-year-old Iowa State University student has become the youngest woman elected to office in Iowa history by winning election to the Ames City Council.

The Des Moines Register reports Rachel Junck defeated incumbent businessman Chris Nelson in Tuesday's runoff election.

Junck has said it is an honor to make Iowa history and represent a younger generation on the council.

Junck is the daughter of two Ames school teachers, and she grew up in the city that is home to Iowa State.