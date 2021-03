ROCHESTER, Minn. – Twenty more child porn charges have been filed against a Rochester man.

Police say Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 26, was arrested Monday on 10 counts of using minors in pornographic work and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Pichurin was first arrested on March 4 after Rochester police say they received multiple tips about child porn uploaded to an internet address belonging to Pichurin.

The Rochester Police Department says Pichurin is now charged with 53 felonies.